City of Jamestown Has Best Tasting Water In Tennessee!

August 15, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Thursday, August 9th, the City of Jamestown won the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD) competition for the best tasting water in the entire State of Tennessee. In February of this year, Jamestown won the regional competition for Region Four, which consists of Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Roane, Smith, Trousdale, Warren, and White counties, and won the right to advance to the State competition held in Gatlinburg. Out of the eleven district winners across Tennessee, Jamestown was selected as number one, its water being deemed superior in taste, clarity, and bouquet (smell).

In addition to Jamestown Gas & Water, the other regional finalists competing were Greeneville Water Commission, West Knox Utility District, Luttrell-Blaine-Corryton Utility District, West Wilson Utility District, Fayetteville Public Utilities, Hohenwald Utilities, Dyer Public Works, Vanleer Waterworks, Big Creek Utility District, and Oakland Water System.

Judges for the annual competition were Jim Tracy, Tennessee Director for Rural Development; Claudette Atwood, Chief Financial Officer for the National Rural Water Association; John Greer, Utility Specialist for the State of Tennessee’s Comptroller’s Office; and Brittany Crocker, Knoxville News-Sentinel.

As the winner of this contest, Jamestown will be representing Tennessee on the national level in the Great American Water Taste Test conducted as part of the National Rural Water Association’s Rural Water Rally in Washington D.C. in February of 2019.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Corier.