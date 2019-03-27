City Hires New Building Inspector, Retains City Judge

March 27, 2019

A recently held special called meting of the City of Jamestown Board of Adermen and Mayor was held on Monday, March 24, for the purposes of selecting a new City Building Inspector, and a new City Judge. Four of the five Aldermen were present, with Charles Cooper being absent.

The Council has accepted applications for these positions over the past two months, and the purpose of this meeting was to make their final selection.

Following the call to order, a motion was made by Jeni Ledbetter, seconded by Becky Duncan, to hire Gary South as the new Building Inspector. The hire was approved on a roll call vote, with all present Aldermen voting in favor.

