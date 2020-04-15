City Council Says No Utility Shut-Offs, Seats New Alderman

April 15, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Jamestown City Council held its April session on Monday, April 13, 2020. The meeting was brief, and three major issues were discussed aside from standard actions, those being the final approval of the rezoning of commercial properties on Rugby Avenue, the appointment of a new alderman to fill the vacant seat, and a proclamation stating that the City of Jamestown will not be cutting off any of its utility customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meeting electronically, Mayor Baines gaveled the session to order. A quorum of four Aldermen was present.

The Council quickly approved the minutes from its March meetings, and moved on to reports.

Mayor Baines gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in Fentress County, which, at the time, still showed just two cases countywide. Baines said that the City’s buildings would remain closed to public access until at least April 30, in compliance with Governor Lee’s extended shutdown order.

City engineer Tom Bennett reported that the CDBG grant for the sewer rehabilitation project was progressing, and laid out a rough time-line for the next steps, which will unfold over the next few months.

Building Inspector Earl Sweat updated the council on two building projects taking place in the city. Sweat said that he had been in contact with Charter Foods, who will be developing the new Taco Bell, which is to be located at the same site as the old Hardees. Sweat said the company intended to begin demolishing the old structure soon and then to begin construction of the new restaurant. Additionally, one home is also being constructed in the city at this time.

Freddy Allred, the City’s attorney, said that he had been researching the updated laws during the coronavirus outbreak, as well as consulting with the City’s accountants to ensure compliance with the law.

