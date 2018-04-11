City Council Proclaims Fair Housing Month, Approves Parks & Rec Grant Submission

April 11, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Jamestown City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 9, at Jamestown City Hall.

Mayor Darlene Monday Davis called the meeting to order and asked for the roll call, which showed all Aldermen were present. City Recorder Gail Dishmon then read the minutes of the Council’s March meeting, which were unanimously approved.

Mayor Davis then opened the floor for grievances from citizens, and seeing none the Council moved on to her report in which she praised the city workers for all of their hard work and dedication throughout the winter season.

“I’d just like to say how proud I am of all the city workers and what a good job they’ve done during all this cold weather, it’s been pretty rough out there and they just keep doing their jobs, and we’re very proud of them.”

The report from the City Building Inspector was next on the agenda. Mr. Bob Lane said that he had been working on a number of projects, namely the ongoing improvement at the community center, some recent activity at York Institute, some storm drain issues at the hospital, and Manna House and their continuing improvement project. Councilman Charles Cooper asked Mr. Lane about the progress of the home rehabilitation grant submissions, stating that he had been told that they had not been turned in to the state. Mr. Lane said that he had submitted the applications, but that the rules surrounding how these submissions had to be put together had recently been changed by the state and he was going to have to do them again to make them satisfactory.

