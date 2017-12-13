City Council Meets in Final 2017 Session

December 13, 2017

The Jamestown City Council met in its final session of 2017 at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 11th at Jamestown City Hall.

Mayor Darlene Monday Davis called the meeting to order and thanked everyone for their attendance. The roll was called which showed that all Aldermen were present. City Recorder Gail Dishmon read the minutes of the November meeting which were unanimously approved.

The Council then opened the floor for grievances from citizens and, there being none, moved on to the Mayor’s report.

Mayor Davis said that the recent “Trail of Trees” event that was held following the Rotary Club Christmas Parade had been a huge success. “We had such a successful event last week! The kids and adults had so much fun and I have heard comment after comment from citizens about how much they enjoyed the music, the activities and the excellent food. Many people even said it was like a Hallmark Christmas.” Mayor Davis recognized and thanked the employees of the City of Jamestown for their good work during this event, for their contrubution to the jolly atmosphere, and to its success as a whole. Mayor Davis expressed having high hopes for this event next year and in years to come.

