City Council Holds Brief April Session

April 10, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Jamestown Board of Aldermen and Mayor met on Monday, April 8, 2019 in regular session, and conducted a short meeting which consisted of no old business, and only two items of new business in addition to their standard, monthly financial actions.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Lyndon Baines. The roll call showed that only four of the five Aldermen were present, with Elizabeth Pendergrass being unable to attend due to family illness.

City Recorder Gail Dishmon then read the minutes of the Council’s meetings, held on the 11th and 25th of March. The minutes of both meetings were then approved and entered into record.

