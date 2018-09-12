City Council Chips In for School Resource Officers

September 12, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The City of Jamestown Board of Aldermen and Mayor met in regular session on Monday, September 10th at City Hall in Jamestown. The meeting’s agenda was short, but consisted of important business items, including a donation of funds to Fentress County Government to assist in offsetting costs for newly hired School Resource Officers throughout the county.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Darlene Monday Davis. The roll call showed that four of the five Aldermen were present, with Becky Duncan being absent due to a family emergency.

City Recorder Gail Dishmon then read the minutes of the Council’s August meeting. A motion to approve the minutes was made by Lyndon Baines, seconded by Elizabeth Pendergrass, and supported by all present.

Mayor Davis then delivered her report to the Council, and said that the City had recently prepared a grant proposal for new sidewalks to be but on Highway 52 (Central Avenue) which would go from the West End Cafe through downtown Jamestown all the way to Wal-Mart. Although the sidewalk would be on one side, the submitted plan includes connecting crosswalks to link existing segments of sidewalk to the newly built sections. Mayor Davis detailed that there were five applicants for the grant but only three would be successful. The grant presentation will be made on Thursday, September 13th. “We’ve got an excellent grant writer and an excellent engineer, and all I can say is everybody wish us good luck on Thursday!” Mayor Davis said.

City Engineer Tom Bennett then delivered his report to the Council, in which he elaborated on the sidewalk grant proposal and gave an update on the City’s CDBG sewer rehabilitation project.

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Fentress Courier.