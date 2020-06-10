City Council Awards CDBG Project Bid

June 10, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Jamestown City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 8, via teleconference, and took up a brief agenda, which consisted of the usual monthly financial items, as well as the awarding of a bid for the next phase of the ongoing CDBG Sewer project. The Council also scheduled a date for its budget workshop, which will precede a special called meeting for the purpose of passing the City’s 2020-2021 budget.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Lyndon Baines, after which City Recorder Gail Dishmon called the roll. All five Aldermen were present. Dishmon then read the minutes of the Council’s May 11th meeting, which were approved.

There were no voiced grievances from citizens.

Mayor Baines then reported that the City had managed to help over 500 families during its food distribution the week before, and he commended all of the employees of the City of Jamestown for going out of their way and making the extra effort to help local residents. Baines said that the Community Center and Park are now open, but that City Hall is temporarily closed for software updates, and will reopen on Monday, June 15. Mayor Baines then said that he had an upcoming meeting with the state’s Emergency Response Group (ERG) which is responsible for Tennessee’s COVID-19 recovery plan. He said he hoped that, given the positive trends across the state, that further restrictions would be lifted and that business would “get back to normal” soon.

