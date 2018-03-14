City Council Approves “Dark Sky” Ordinance

March 14, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The City of Jamestown Board of Aldermen met in regular session on Monday, March 12 at Jamestown City Hall. Mayor Darlene Monday Davis called the meeeting to order and the roll call showed that all Council members were present.

City Recorder Gail Dishmon then read the minutes of the Council’s February meeting, which were approved on a motion from Becky Duncan, seconded by Charles Cooper, with no corrections or opposition.

The Council then opened the floor for grievances or concerns from citizens, of which there were none.

Mayor Davis then delivered her mayor’s report, in which she stated that the Council had discussed making a financial contribution to the County to assist in the placement of school resource officers in the local schools, and had decided in their work session that it would be best for them to wait until financial figures were presented before making their decision.

City Engineer Tom Bennett then delivered the engineering report in which he stated that progress was being made on the CDBG sewer grant, and that the environmental permits for the project had been issued and that the plans had been sent to TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) for approval. Mr. Bennett said that he expected the project to be ready for bidding within about 60 days. Mr. Bennett also said that there was activity in regards to the water system, particularly concerning the Chanute/ Pall Mall issue, and that he would continue to update the Council as further developments were made.

