City Council Approves Cell Tower Ordinance, Mayor Davis Thanks All For Their Support

February 14, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Jamestown City Council met on Monday, February 12 for its regular monthly session at Jamestown City Hall. All Aldermen were in attendance, with Mayor Darlene Monday Davis presiding.

Mayor Davis called the meeting to order and, following the roll call and approval of the minutes of the Council’s January meeting, opened the floor for grievances from citizens, of which there were none.

Before delivering her report to the Council, Mayor Davis asked for a special moment of silence for the passing of Mr. Lonnie Hull, who worked for the City of Jamestown for 19 years, 12 of which were spent as the manager of the Jamestown Airport. “He was well thought of by everyone that worked for the City. He was a nice man, a good man, he had such a wonderful attitude, and we are grateful to have known him and to have worked with him.”

Before concluding her report, Mayor Davis took the opportunity to express her gratitude to all those who have been supportive of her during her recent health issues.

“I appreciate the Council for their support, I appreciate it very much, and I appreciate everybody’s prayers out there that have been sent up for me, thank you all so, so much!”

The Council then moved on to the engineers report. Engineer Tom Bennett said that he was still working on the CDBG project, and was ready to submit permits to the state within about 45 days, and that the project should be ready to go out for bid within about 60 days.

Mr. Bob Lane then delivered the Building Inspector’s report.

“The improvements to McDonald’s have just been completed, and the Beaty apartments are on the last leg of their improvemements.Manna House is building two places for people who are recovering from drug addiction. I’d just like to say that my hat’s off to Manna House for all the good work that they do.”

City Attorney Baley Fred Allred stated that he was currently working on a couple of small contracts for city works, and that he had started reviewing the process for the contracts between the City and Fentress Utility District for the sale of the water to the Chanute/Pall Mall Water District, if and when that comes to pass.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.