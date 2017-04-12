City Council Accepts Resignation of Alderman Bob Bow; Accepts Bid for New Roof on Community Center

April 12, 2017

The Jamestown Çity Council met Monday, April 16 and took action on a number of items of business, including acceptance of the resignation of Councilman Bob Bow.

With all members present except Mr. Bow, the meeting was called to order by Mayor Darlene Monday Davis, followed by the roll call and reading of the minutes of the previous session by City recorder Gail Dishmon, which was approved.

Mayor Davis reported that the sidewalk and landscaping projects were about complete and should be finished up this week at the Community Center and that the airport project was ongoing.

City Engineer Tom Bennett could not be present, but had sent a report, updating progress on the water system project, stating a meeting was set for Wednesday this week with officials to discuss UDA funding, that he was continuing to work on the environmental permit for the gas line expansion on the Wilder Road, and was working with TDOT on the gas line relocation on Hwy 127 south in Clarkrange.

Building Inspector Bob Lane said that he had been working on the home renovation grant program and that currently, five homes had been selected to be upgraded under the program. He encouraged anyone who knows of someone who needs help in upgrading a substandard residence to contact the city hall.

City Attorney Fred Allred reported that he had been working with the auditors, and that he and City Recorder Dishmon were finishing some updates on city ordinances.

Under “Old Business,” the council approved a motion by Charles Cooper, seconded by Elizabeth Pendergrass, to accept the low bid from Porter Roofing on the Community Center Roof, as recommended by City Engineer Tom Bennett.

The financial reports were then approved, showing $780,583.51 in the General Fund, $736,844.61 in the Water & Sewer Fund, and $1,851,229.85 in the Gas Fund, for total available funds of 3,368,657.97.

Next, the council voted to approve monthly bills for February in the amount of $839,814.61 and $602,260.35 for March.

Next, they approved a motion by Cooper, seconded by Vaneesa Matthews, to advertise for bids for street paving.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.