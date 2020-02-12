City Council Accepts Building Inspector Resignation, Leaves Meeting Time Unchanged

February 12, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The City of Jamestown Board of Aldermen and Mayor met in regular session on Monday night, February 10, 2020. The board agreed to follow the County Commission’s lead in approving the Chief and Assistant Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department, and accepted the resignation of the City Building Inspector, Gary South. The Council also agreed to keep its monthly session on the second Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m. The Council also took action to codify their ordinances and regulations through MTAS (Municipal Technical Assistance Service) and to begin seeking a new building inspector.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Lyndon Baines. Only four of the five aldermen were present, with Vaneesa Matthews being absent. The Council then agreed to dispense with the reading of the minutes of its previous session and approve them as presented.

The Council then opened the floor for grievances or comments from citizens, but none were voiced.

Mayor Baines then reported that the delegation from the Water Department had returned from the national water taste test competition held in Washington D. C. after winning 5th place overall. Baines also reported that during the visit he had discussed the hospital issue with Congressman John Rose, and Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn, who said that they were working towards a solution. Baines said that Senator Alexander in particular had appeared to be very moved by the situation. Mayor Baines also updated the council on a number of upcoming meetings he had scheduled relating to the airport and the acquisition of grants.

Next to report was Building Inspector Gary South, who had tendered his resignation the week prior to the meeting, and will no longer be working for the City in March. Mr. South said that he felt confident that the necessary infrastructure for the building codes and enforcement department was in place, and that, even though he was resigning, that he would be happy to continue to help the City temporarily on a volunteer basis.

