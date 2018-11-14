CHS Raiders are National Champs!

November 14, 2018

On Friday November 2nd the Clarkrange JROTC Raiders competed in and won the 2018 All Service Raider National Championship Coed Division at the Lawhorn Scout Reservation in Molena, Georgia. Clarkrange competed in 4 physical events against the best teams in the nation from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Military Academies.

The first event of the day was the Gauntlet. At the command GO the 10 cadets always in boots and uniform (6 males and 4 females) sprinted down a trail with two 35lb packs, and a 40lb ammo crate, they jumped through a 22 inch tire suspended 5ft high with equipment, then continued down the trail to an 8ft high wall, they went over it with equipment, and continued down the trail, went through a 20ft long 30 inch wide culvert with equipment, continued running, went through another culvert with equipment, and then sprinted 500 yards through the mud to the finish line. Clarkrange won 1st Place in this event with a time of 6 minutes and 31 seconds.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.