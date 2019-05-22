CHS Names Top Ten

May 22, 2019

The faculty and staff of Clarkrange High School are proud to announce their Top Ten students for the Class of 2019.

This year’s Valedictorian, with an average of 99.38, is Charleston Lynn Pritchett, daughter of Lynn and Heather Pritchet.

Achieving the honor of Salutatorian, with an average of 99.29 is Kelsey Lynn Norris, daughter of Tammy Smith and Winburn King, Jr.

Students completing the Top Ten include:

Eric Andrew Bentley, son of Eric Bentley and Ellen Bentley, with an average of 98.65.

Rachel Payne, daughter of Jerry and Belinda Payne, with an average of 98.50.

Kelsey Amanda Phillips, daughter of Anthony and Michelle Phillips, with an average of 98.14.

