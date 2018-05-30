CHS NAMES TOP TEN

May 30, 2018

The faculty and staff of Clarkrange High School are proud to announce their Top Ten students for the Class of 2018.

This year’s Valedictorian, with an average of 98.033, is Emily Gray, daughter of Clark and Lorry Gray.

Achieving the honor of Salutatorian, with an average of 97.968, is Michael Heady, son of David and Christina Heady.

Students completing the Top Ten include:

Shelbie Hall, daughter of Matthew and Michelle Hall, with an average of 97.899.

Isaac Sandoval, son of Gilbert and Della Sandoval, with an average of 97.379.

Lauryn Adkins, daughter of David and Missy Adkins, with an average of 97.065.

Alexandria Branstetter, daughter of Michael and Melissa Branstetter, with an average of 97.00.

Mindy Shaw, daughter of Melanie Shaw, with an average of 96.984.

Serena LaBelle, daughter of Luke and Laura Stowers, with an average of 96.877.

Sean Michalski, son of Mark Michalski and Sheila Michalski, with an average of 96.772.

Alyiah Edmondson, daughter of Ronnie and Connie Edmondson, with an average of 96.471.

The Courier joins with the rest of the community in congratulating these seniors on their achievements and wish them the very best in all their future endeavors.