CHS NAMES TOP TEN

May 24, 2017

The faculty and staff of Clarkrange High School are proud to announce their Top Ten students for the Class of 2017.

This year’s Valedictorian, with an average of 98.475, is Stephen Henderson, the son of Steve and Shannon Henderson.

Achieving the honor of Salutatorian, with an average of 98.453, is Devin Cook, the son of Angela Cook.

Completing the Top Ten are:

Michael R. Farley, the son of Michael Farley and Mandi Rainwater, with an average of 98.286.

Samantha Jones, daughter of Dirk Jones and Debbie Jones, with an average of 97.781.

Davis Hendricks, son of Debra Pritchett and Troy Hendricks, with an average of 97.586.

