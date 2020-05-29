CHS Announces 2020 Top Ten

May 29, 2020

Clarkrange High School would like to announce its Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and Top Ten for the 2019-2020 Senior Class.

The 2020 CHS Valedictorian is Ethan Horst, with a cumulative average of 99.02.

Carragan Fields is the class Salutatorian, with an average of 98.77.

Chrystopher Shaward will graduate with an average of 98.76, the third highest in the class.

The fourth highest average belongs to Analicia Edmondson, with a 98.07.

Bethany Conatser graduated with a 97.80, the fifth highest in the class.

