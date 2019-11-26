Christmas Trees & Trails In Downtown Jamestown Saturday, December 7th

November 26, 2019

Everyone is invited to join the City of Jamestown and Fentress Co. Government, in conjunction with the Jamestown Rotary Club Christmas Parade and the Radiothon for the “Children’s Shopping Spree” to celebrate “Christmas Trees & Trails” in downtown Jamestown. on Saturday, December 7th.

This collaborative effort will include a multitude of events for both children and adults. The festival will run from 11 am – 5 pm. The event will consist of live music and entertainment, contests, kids crafts and inflatables, food vendors, craft vendors, Christmas movies, carriage rides, food trail, gift trail, tree trail and many more activities.

Children’s events will center in and around the Mark Twain Park and will include readings, tree lighting, face painting, cookie and ornament decorating, reindeer hats, a kids train ride, a nativity scene and more.

In front of the courthouse, the Hope Foundation will sponsor the “Parade of Trees” which will feature a number of donated trees from various businesses, organizations and individuals throughout the county. The sheer beauty of the trees is amazing.

