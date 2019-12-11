Christmas Trees and Trails Festival Best Yet

December 11, 2019

The annual Christmas Trees and Trails festival was held this past Saturday, December 7, in downtown Jamestown, and was a fun-filled event for the entire community, featuring food, festivities and entertainment for all ages.

The event began as it always does immediately after the Rotary Club Christmas parade, which was also one of the largest and best Jamestown has seen. Throughout the afternoon guests were treated to live music, as well as other live entertainment, and were able to participate in numerous holiday contests such as egg nog drinking, pie eating, Christmas trivia, and other sponsored events. There were also several contests specifically geared towards young children.