Chris Watson Seeking County Clerk Position

March 7, 2018

Chris Watson has announced that he is a candidate for the position of County (Court) Clerk in the August Election, and issued the following statement:

“Fentress Co. Citizens:

I, Chris Lee Watson, am pleased to announce my candidacy for County Court Clerk in the August 2nd, 2018 General Election.

I am a lifelong resident of Fentress County. I am the son of Carol and the late Roger Watson of Grimsley. I am married to Ami Patton Watson, and we have one son, Payton. We live in the Tinchtown community.

I have served this county for ten plus years volunteering on the Fentress County Fair Board, where I currently hold the Vice President position on the board. I enjoy spending time serving this community in this way by helping provide activities for all ages to enjoy.

I currently work at Buckeye Home Medical as a Warehouse Coordinator. I have been part of the company for 10 years. I have enjoyed meeting and serving people in this county and surrounding counties while delivering medical supplies with this company.

I worked with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department as a Dispatcher and a Deputy to help protect the people of this county. I also was an Examiner and a Communications Operator with the State of Tennessee Department of Safety. Having this background and having passion to serve as County Court Clerk, I will be committed to providing an office that will be for the citizens of our county! Honesty, service, dedication and a respectable office staff is what I will strive for when elected”

Thank you,

Chris Lee Watson