Chris Ramsey Recognized as Water Operator of the Year at TAUD Expo!

May 22, 2019

Jamestown Water Plant Chief Operator Chris Ramsey was honored by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts as Tennessee’s Water Operator of the Year at the 2019 TAUD Operator Expo held on Thursday, May 16, in Lebanon. “I’m very proud of all the hard work that Chris has done at the water department,” said Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines. “I definitely think he deserves this award.”

This marks yet another achievement for the Jamestown Water Department, who won the distinction of having the best tasting water in Tennessee last year, and travelled to Washington D.C. earlier this spring to compete in the national water taste test held there. Since then, Jamestown Water has again won the distinction of having the best tasting water in the district, for the second consecutive year.

