Chicken Festival, Car Cruise-In Chicken Run Set Saturday, May 27

May 24, 2017

The Jamestown Rotary Club’s annual Chicken Festival will be held Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fentress County Fairgrounds in Jamestown.

In addition to the delicious chicken, which should be coming off the pits by 10:00 a.m. the day starts off with a 5K run at 7:00 a.m. For information on the Chicken Festival, 5-K and 1-K run, contact Kara Brannon at 704-0475, Crystal Tompkins at 879-5897, Angie Starr at 267-7437, or Mark Justice at 200-5911.

Created to promote the broiler industry in the Upper Cumberland area in 1957, the festival features some of the best open-pit cooked chicken halves to be found anywhere.

In addition to the other festivities and activities, the Southfork Cruisers Car Club will be holding their 15th Annual Memorial Day Weekend “Chicken Run” Cruise-In on the carnival grounds at the Fairgrounds.

The past few years has seen more than 80 vehicles each year participate, from old classics and antiques through muscle cars, custom cars and trucks.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.