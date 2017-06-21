Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual Dinner & Awards Banquet Tuesday, June 27

June 21, 2017

The Fentress County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 2017 Annual Dinner & Awards Banquet Tuesday, June 27 at 6:00 PM at the Jamestown Community Center. Tickets are now on sale at the Chamber office, and are $15 for members and their guests and $20 for non-members. All Chamber members, along with their employees, are invited to attend; so, make plans to have your company well represented at this affair among elite Fentress County businesses. For more information or to reserve your tickets call 931-879-9948.

This event is sponsored by the following: Gold Sponsors – Amedisys Home Healthcare, Clarkrange Hunting Lodge, Progressive Savings Bank & the Rains Agency, Jamestown Family Chiropractic, Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative; Silver Sponsors – Hall Family Pharmacy, Tennova Healthcare of Jamestown, State Representative Kelly Keisling, and State Representative John Mark Windle; Bronze Sponsors – 1st District County Commissioner Jimmy Johnson, County Executive Mike Cross, First Volunteer Bank, and the City of Jamestown.