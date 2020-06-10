Chamber Announces First Ever Downtown Summer Event Series: “Summer on the Square!”

June 10, 2020

Submitted by Leann Smith, Executive Director, Fentress County Chamber of Commerce

The Fentress County Chamber of Commerce and the Friends of Downtown Jamestown are excited to announce their first ever Downtown Summer Event Series – Summer on the Square!

Three community events will take place this Summer on the historic courthouse square to encourage activity in downtown, stimulate local businesses, and provide entertainment for families in a fun, festive environment. Your support is needed!

Please, consider becoming a sponsor for Summer on the Square!

Your sponsorship is vital to enable our organization to host successful, worthwhile events. We have two moderately priced sponsorships, one for local businesses and another for individuals looking to contribute. Both sponsorship packs will cover all of the events within the series!

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.