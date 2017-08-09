CELEBRATING 30 YEARS

August 9, 2017

Gary’s Auto Salvage celebrated 30 years in business at 299 Spring Street, behind the old Tru-Test Station off Highway 127 South last week with an Open House celebration, which was well attended. Above, left to right, front row: Hannah Garrett, Connie Choate, Gary Choate, and Erin Hancock. Back row, are Jeff Garrett and Leanna Garrett. (Not pictured Grace Garrett). The Gary Choate family expressed their appreciation to everyone who came out and helped them celebrate 30 years in business at that location, and to all those who have supported their business over the years.