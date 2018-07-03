Celebrate July 4th With BBQ, Music and Highly Acclaimed Sgt. York Play at York Institute

July 3, 2018

Everyone is invited to celebrate an All-American Day of Independence with free BBQ, music and the highly acclaimed Sgt. York Play! Starting at Noon at York Agricultural Institute!

The Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation and Sgt. York State Park will host a free community event including a BBQ dinner at York Agricultural Institute from 12 noon – 2:00 pm with live music provided by the Copper Canyon Band, and fixins by BBQ pitmaster John Davidson. Sgt. York: The Play, will be performed in the YAI auditorium from 2:00-4:00 pm. All events are free and open to the public.

Sgt. York: The Play, is written by award winning playwright, Lisa Soland, and acted by Greg Helton. The Play recently wrapped up a 6 week tour in Knoxville and is now travelling the country in honor of the centennial of WWI and Sgt. York. It tells the story of the reluctant hero and his journey to the battlefields of France and back to Fentress County along with his drive for education and opportunity. The cornerstone of The Play, as with Sgt. York’s life, is his faith in God, his passion for America, and his love for his home and its people.

This is a unique opportunity to see the Sgt. York Play and hear about the plans for the historic building’s conversion into the Sgt. York Center for Peace and Valor. Architectural renderings for the historic building will be on display, and WWI Doughboys will also be in attendance.

We hope you can join us for this All-American celebration to remember our American History, our Heroes and celebrate our Country’s Independence! All are welcome. Again, dinner and music is from 12:00-2:00 and The Play is 2:00-4:00 at YAI.

Veterans will be recognized for their service to a grateful nation.

For more information, please call York Park at #931-879-6456.