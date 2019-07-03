Caleb Harris Wins National SkillsUSA Welding Sculpture Competition!

July 3, 2019

Fentress County native Caleb Harris, recent Tennessee College of Applied Technology–Oneida/Huntsville graduate and graduate of York Institute, has won the gold medal in the Welding Sculpture competition at the National SkillsUSA Championship Post-Secondary competitions held June 25 – June 28 in Louisville, Kentucky.

TCAT-Oneida/Huntsville President Dwight Murphy states, “Congratulations to Caleb for his wonderful accomplishment receiving the top SkillsUSA national title. I am proud of Caleb for his dedication and desire to advance and perfect his welding skills. Job well done!”

Following his big win, Caleb remarked, “I had a GREAT time at SkillsUSA National Conference! Unfortunately, this was my last year as a competitor, but it surely paid off. Finally walked away with a national championship for TCAT Oneida/Huntsville.”

“SkillsUSA has always been a blast, and I would like to send out a huge THANK YOU to TCAT, York Institute, and everyone else that has helped & encouraged me along the way. Dreams do come true; you just gotta have the love and dedication to carry on.”

