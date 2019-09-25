Burn Permits Required Beginning Sept. 23

September 25, 2019

State Forester urges citizens to be safe with fire

NASHVILLE – With hot and dry weather leading into our fall fire season, Tennessee’s State Forester is requiring a burn permit for all open-air outdoor fires beginning Sept. 23.

Typically, burn permits are required statewide Oct. 15-May 15. While Tennessee has not seen an increase in the number of wildfires, and indices right now don’t suggest a high fire danger, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is putting burn permits in place early as a precaution. If current weather conditions continue as leaf fall begins, fire danger may escalate.

“This precautionary measure will be beneficial as we continue to monitor fire risk,” State Forester David Arnold said. “The burn permit system focuses attention on safety, and it’s important for citizens to know when, where, and how to safely burn debris. Caution and conservative judgment should always be used when working with fire.”

Obtaining a burn permit is free, fast, and simple. If you are burning a leaf or brush pile that is smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet in size, our online system provides a quick and efficient way to apply. For a larger burn, call your local Division of Forestry burn permit phone number Mon. through Fri., 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The online system and phone numbers can be found at www.BurnSafeTN.org.

