Burglary At Springs Chapel Church

July 18, 2018

A Morgan County Man has been arrested on charges of Burglary and Theft following an incident that occurred at Springs Chapel Church in Banner Springs.

On June 27, 2018, officers of the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Springs Chapel Methodist Church in the Banner community for a burglary. Members of the church walked into the fellowship hall to find a white, male subject going through items that belonged to the church. The subject already had items bagged up and placed outside the church. When officers arrived at the scene, the subject was still at the church. They saw the items that had been removed from the church and also found syringes lying on the ground outside. Officers identified the subject as George David Langley, Jr. age 33 of Sunbright. Mr. Langley was charged with Burglary, Theft Under $1,000.00, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $25,000.00. Mr. Langley was transported to the Fentress County Jail for booking.