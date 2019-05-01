May 1, 2019

A high speed police pursuit took place in Jamestown the morning of Tuesday, April 30, 2019, which concluded on Central Ave., in front of Medi-Thrift Pharmacy.

The suspect, identified as Don A. Stephens II, reportedly tried to run over two police officers in his attempt to evade justice. Smith was originally found at Wal-Mart, and injured one officer while evading arrest. He then fled the scene and hid behind A-Team Heating and Cooling, and, when discovered, attempted to run over another officer while fleeing.

