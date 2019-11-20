November 20, 2019

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, a lone gunman entered Medi-Thrift Pharmacy on West Central Avenue and demanded drugs.

While one of the pharmacy staff talked with the man another member of the staff was able to alert the Jamestown Police Department, with officers quickly responding and Detective Rob Lower was able to physically take the gun from the 70-year-old suspect.

According to Jamestown Police Dept. Detective Lower, who is leading the investigation, as of late Tuesday afternoon the suspect was in custody, and the investigation was continuing.

Support your local newspaper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.