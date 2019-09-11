September 11, 2019

Fake Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Allardt School Tues.

Late Tuesday, September 10, a bomb threat was called in to Allardt Elementary School.

School officials say that proper protocol within the school safety plan was followed. All students were evacuated and the authorities were notified.

The building was swept by a THP bomb sniffing dog and was deemed to be clear.

The threat was determined not to be a credible threat.

An investigation by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department regarding the incident is ongoing at this time.