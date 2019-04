April 24, 2019

On April 22, 2019, April Melissa Buck pled guilty as charged in the Fentress County Criminal Court to Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault (4 counts), and Driving Under the Influence 2nd offense. This case was investigated by Trooper Jamie Stephens of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Trooper Kevin Curtis of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

