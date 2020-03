March 11, 2020

A former Fentress County inmate who currently stands accused of stealing a patrol car and escaping from the Fentress County Jail was arrested on Wednesday, March 5, 2020 in Putnam County.

State Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-40 in Putnam County on Thursday, March 5 for a traffic violation. While Interviewing the vehicles occupants, the trooper stated that he noticed signs of deception from both the driver and the passenger.

