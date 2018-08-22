Braylee Victoria Delk Is Little Miss Fairest of Fair

August 22, 2018

Opening night of the 2018 Fentress County Fair on Monday saw a very successful Little Miss Fairest of the Fair Contest, with a total of 21 beautiful young girls competing for the title.

Both the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair and Fairest of the Fair are sponsored annually by Progressive Savings Bank, the Rains Agency, and Cravens & Co., with Marti Rexroat serving as moderator for the contests.

The title of Little Miss Fairest of the Fair went to Braylee Victoria Delk, the 5-year-old daughter of Jesse and Sabrina Delk of Jamestown.

Named as First runner-up was Lilliana Nicole Cooper, the 4-year-old daughter of Shannon Cooper of Jamestown.

Placing in the position of Second runner-up was Addison Grace Stephens the 5-year-old daughter of Jamie and Teckla Stephens of Jamestown.

Chosen as Third runner-up was Nella Rae Ramsey, the 5-year-old daughter of Adrienne and Dustin Ramsey of Clarkrange.

Taking Fourth runner-up honors was Hattie Belle Rogers, the 5-year-old daughter of Alvin and Cortney Rogers of Clarkrange.

In addition to the queen and her court, contestants included:

Layla Pardue, the 6-year old daughter of Lindsey Lowe, Michael Pardue and Dustin Bond of Jamestown.

Callie Hoover, the 5-year-old daughter of Kimberly Hoover and Glenis Swallows of Jamestown.

