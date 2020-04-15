Bowden Appointed to City Council

April 15, 2020

Above, James “Red” Bowden (at right) is sworn in as the newest Aldermen on the Jamestown City Council. Bowden was unanimously approved by his colleagues during the Monday, April 13, 2020 Council meeting, and will fill the seat vacated in February by Vaneesa Matthews.

James “Red” Bowden was appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Jamestown City Council during Monday nights Council meeting. In response to his appointment, Bowden said that he was grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve, and that he would do all that he could, to the best of his ability, for the City of Jamestown.

Bowden now occupies the seat which was left vacant by former Councilwoman Vaneesa Matthews, who resigned in February for unknown reasons.

Bowden’s appointment now shifts the balance on the Council, as only two of the five current Aldermen, Charles Cooper and Becky Duncan, were elected to their seats. The remaining three, Misty Clark, Jeni Ledbetter, and now Bowden, have all been appointed since the last municipal election.