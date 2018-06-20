Bonds, Wheel Tax Exemption, Finance Director and Senior Center Headline Commission Meeting

June 20, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met in regular monthly session on Monday June 18th, and dealt with a number of items, some standard, some controversial.

The meeting was called to order by County Executive J. Michael Cross and the colors were presented by the Clarkrange High School JROTC Color Guard. Following the pledge to the flag by 1st District Commissioner Jimmy Johnson and the opening Prayer by 4th District Commissioner Lester Gooding, the Commission quickly approved the minutes of their May meeting and the notary applications.

The Commission then moved on to the matter of the Fentress County Finance Director. Executive Cross made a statement regarding the investigation that his office had conducted into the actions of the Finance Director. Commissioner Larry Cooper, Finance Committee Chairman, then presented the recommendation of the Finance Committee, that the Finance Director should be dismissed. He presented this recommendation in the form of a motion, which was seconded by Jeff Green. Commissioner Lester Gooding the called for the question, barring any further discussion of the matter. The roll was called, and the result was 9-1, with all in favor of dismissal except Justin Miller. (See Finance Director Dismissed! for further details.)

A number of items involving the Senior Citizen’s center were next on the Commission’s agenda. The first of these items was the discussion of an ARC grant application for funds to assist in the proposed expansion of the Senior Center building. A motion was made by Benny Hughes, seconded by Donal Williams, and carried by a unanimous vote.

Next was the consideration of the appointment of two new members to the Senior Center’s Advisory Board, those being Jimmy Johnson, and Mike Jones. A motion was made by Donal Williams, seconded by Justin Miller and unanimously passed.

The final item regarding the Senior Center was the approval of an application for a TN Arts Commission Grant. A motion was made by Wade Matthews, seconded by Donal Williams, and unanimously passed.

The Commission was then addressed by State Representative Kelly Keisling who gave them a brief update on the State of Tennessee’s fiscal situation, which he described as being excellent. He then thanked the Commission for their time and for their work, and encouraged them to contact him whenever they needed to with any concerns they had regarding state matters.

