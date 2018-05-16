BOE Announces Summer Education Opportunities for Fentress County Students

May 16, 2018

Director of Schools Mike Jones and the Fentress County School Board are happy to announce two educational opportunities this summer for the students of Fentress County. The first is a Fine Arts Camp that will be held June 5-7 from 8:00 to 3:00 at York Elementary. Students currently enrolled in the 2nd through 7th grades are eligible to attend. During the Fine Arts Camp, students will participate in a variety of classes including music, visual art, drama, and dance. The goal of the camp is to expose students to the different fine arts and provide opportunities that are not available during the school year. Last year, 120 students participated in the camp. The Fine Arts Camp is made possible in part by an Arts Builds Community grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Applications should be returned as soon as possible but will be accepted until the end of the school year. If you have any questions, you may contact the Board of Education at 879-9218 or email the camp director at david.chambers@fentressboe.com.

