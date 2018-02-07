Board Of Education Monitoring Flu Situation

February 7, 2018

In response to the current influenza situation in the county, Fentress County Director of Schools Mike Jones stated that he and the School Board were “monitoring the situation daily” and will continue to do so as it develops.

Mr. Jones said that he had contacted the Tennessee Department of Education and that their recommendation had been to continue to have school unless the entire district was experiencing flu-related absences of 20%.

Currently, only South Fentress Elementary is above that figure with approximately 24% of its students being absent. All other Schools in the county are averaging between 9-10% absences due to illness.