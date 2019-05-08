Board of Education Adopts New Attendance and Truancy Policies

May 8, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Board of Education Central Office. Topics discussed included the adoption of two new attendance policies, which will increase the amount of accepted parental excuse for students, as well as the approval of three out of state trips, and the approval of the bid for the Clarkrange High School FCCLA CTE culinary equipment.

The meeting was called to order by Chairman Eddie Cook and the minutes of the Board’s April session were reviewed and unanimously approved on a motion by Karen Cooper, seconded by Lynette Evans.

The Director’s Report was then considered and accepted by a unanimous vote. This came on a motion by Karen Cooper, seconded by Russ Stephens.

Moving on to monetary matters, the board then considered the bids for the Clarkrange High School FCCLA CTE bids for the culinary equipment. The equipment purchased will be paid for by a CTE grant from the state. A motion was made by Karen Cooper to accept the bid by Central Restaurant Supply, which was seconded by Bill Cody, and accepted without opposition.

A budget amendment to the 21st Century grant was then considered and approved by the full Board. This came on a motion by Lynette Evans, seconded by Karen Cooper.

A motion was then made by Kathy Williams to allow the Board’s Executive Committee to approve CTE bids in the future. this will expedite the bid approval process for these specific items. The motion was seconded by Lynette Evans and approved unanimously.

Support your local paper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.