Bluegrass Friday Night To Be Held April 14

April 12, 2017

Bluegrass Friday Night at the Jamestown Community center will be held Friday night April 14, beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Opening group will be “The Choate Boys” from Fentress County. The featured band will be “The Bilbreys” from Cookeville TN. There will be plenty of good food and drinks available. Admission fee will be $2.00. Everyone is welcome so come out and enjoy an evening of good music and fun. Jammers welcome and we have an open stage if anyone wants to perform. Friday Night Bluegrass is sponsored by the City of Jamestown.