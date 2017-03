March 8, 2017

Bluegrass Friday Night at the Jamestown Community Center will be March 10, 2017 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00.

Featured group will be Clearview. Opening groups will be Gene Allen Roysden singers and Diane Crabtree and Jamie Brown. Come join us for food, fun and great music. Menu includes homemade soup, peanut butter and syrup sandwiches. Presented by the City of Jamestown.