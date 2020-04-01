Blood Drive to be Held April 3 at Jamestown Airport to Address Critical Need for Blood

April 1, 2020

The Fentress County Red Cross is issuing an emergency appeal to all local citizens to help address the critical shortage of blood units in Tennessee.

The blood supply has been at critically low levels for the past several months. Now, with the outbreak of COVID-19, it has become even more difficult for organizations like the Red Cross to obtain blood from donors. Blood is always in demand for cancer patients, patients with blood disorders, emergency surgeries, and other situations. Over 5,000 blood drives have been cancelled in recent weeks due to the virus, at a cost of over 200,000 units of blood.

However, regardless of present circumstances, the need for blood has not diminished, and is in fact greater ever before. “We are making an emergency appeal to people to donate blood,” said Billy Jennings of the Fentress County Red Cross. “What if you had a child who had a blood disease or disorder, and who was needing a pint of blood just to survive, and there was none? What would you do? That’s what everyone needs to ask themselves, and we are really urging people to come out and donate to address this critical shortage.”

In order to assist in remedying the problem, the Fentress County Red Cross, along with Fentress County Government, the government of the City of Jamestown, and all local media outlets, including this newspaper, are asking that everyone who is able to donate blood do so by participating in the Red Cross blood drive that will be held on April 3, 2020 at the Jamestown Municipal Airport from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

