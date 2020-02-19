Blackburn Intensifies Pressure on Rennova

February 19, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn announced two weeks ago that she had sent a letter to Rennova Health CEO Seamus Lagan demanding answers of the Florida based company following months of concerning reports regarding the operations of its rural Tennessee hospitals.

Rennova’s CEO did respond to Blackburn’s probe, and claimed that the closure of Jamestown Regional Medical Center could have been avoided had CMS granted a request for a deadline extension he made to them last May. Lagan also gave assurances, similar to those he has issued before, that Rennova was making progress in spite of difficulties and laying the foundation for future success.

Seemingly unconvinced, Blackburn has since responded to Rennova, and expressed further concerns regarding the issues which led to the closure of JRMC, which appear to be reoccurring in Oneida.

Blackburn sent a copy of her most recent letter to the Tennessee Attorney General, as well as to the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Treasury, pledging to continue to “monitor the situation.”

Rennova owns three hospitals in Tennessee: Jamestown Regional Medical Center (now inoperable) as well as Jellico Community Hospital and Big South Fork Medical Center, located in Jellico and Oneida respectively. Following the closure of Jamestown Regional last June, reports have continually surfaced concerning similar, ominous happenings at Jellico and BSFMC, such as payroll delays, supply shortages, and diverting ambulance patients.

These “concerning” reports reached the ear of Senator Blackburn, who two weeks ago pointedly asked Rennova three questions:

1) According to your website, Rennova Health Inc. is “a vertically integrated Public Company that provides industry leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers.” Do you believe your company has the expertise to run a hospital? If so, please explain.

2) Do you believe your company is adequately capitalized to support one, two, or three hospitals?

3) To your knowledge, are Jellico Community Hospital and Big South Fork Medical Center compliant with CMS conditions of participation?

Blackburn gave Rennova until February 11 (last Tuesday) to respond.

