Bill Landry Returns To Fentress County

July 10, 2019

Bill Landry will be at the Fentress County Courthouse in Jamestown, Thursday evening, July 18, to talk about and tell stories from his new book, When the West Was Tennessee. The event, which is hosted by the Fentress County Historical Society, will be held in the large courtroom. There will be two programs, the first at 5:00pm and the second, at 6:30pm. Mr. Landry will visit with members of the audience and sign copies of When the West Was Tennessee and his other books before and after the programs and at the break in between.

Bill has long been considered the voice of the region. In 1984, he became the host, narrator and co-producer of The Heartland Series, a short tv show about the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and other places, people and events in East Tennessee.

He did some of those programs here in Fentress County; and says that he always enjoys coming back, visiting with old friends and making new acquaintances.

