Best Friends Sanctuary Needs Help

August 9, 2017

Best Friends Sanctuary’s animal shelter desperately needs the help of our community. We recently found out that we don’t have an adequate sewage connection for the outside kennels and must move the dogs and kennels by September 12th to be in compliance with the state. Even though we have been desperately searching to find other no-kill shelters or rescues that can take these dogs we have had no luck. If anyone in the community has a vacant building or facility where we could temporarily house the dogs until a permanent solution could be found, we would greatly appreciate it. Any alternative solution will be considered and any help will be appreciated. The future of our shelter depends on the help and resources we receive during this transition. It would be a tragedy to lose our shelter and no longer be able to care for all these dogs that otherwise have no chance.

We could also use help breaking down and moving the kennels when we find housing for them. There are 40 dogs in our outside kennels and most are large dogs but there are some mamma’s and babies as well. Finding a permanent solution is our next priority and with that comes the need for money to either renovate an existing building or build another facility. We have around 25 dogs inside our current facility but because of the shelter being close to a residential area, we are trying to find another location to move those dogs as well.

Best Friends humane society started way back in 2001 and has struggled both financially and for the lack of volunteers since its beginning. We started out with a small group and focused on providing some free spay and neuter clinics and low cost spays and neuters as a way to combat the serious pet over population in the county. We didn’t have a shelter for many years but it was always a dream to be able to have a place to rescue and keep stray, abused, abandoned, and surrendered dogs. And, not just any shelter but a “no-kill” shelter which we will never compromise on. Finally we scraped up enough funds to build a small building on county leased land but quickly found out the facility was much too small to house all the dogs coming to us. At times we have had to turn away animals for the lack of space to keep them. This is heartbreaking because you don’t know what eventually happens to the unwanted dogs. We still offer low cost spays and neuters but continue to take in litters of puppies so not everyone is utilizing this great program. We work diligently to find placement for the adoptable dogs and many are sent north for adoption while some are placed in other rescue groups that better meets their need. It takes many hours of our volunteers time to both care for the animals at the shelter as well as to research and find other adoption sources. Some dogs stay with us for a long time before the right home can be found for them. Many of our dogs come to us very sick and have to stay months to recover before they can be adopted. Many have been abused and have special social needs we have to overcome before they can be adopted. The only time we will euthanize a dog is in the event it is suffering and there is no chance it will get better.

