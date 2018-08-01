“Back to School Bash!” Set for Saturday, August 4th at Pine Haven Baptist Church

August 1, 2018

The Fentress County Back to School Bash will be held Saturday, August 4th from 11 a.m. to about 5 p.m. at the Pine Haven Baptist Church. This event is being Sponsored by Local Churches, Union Bank, Bank of Fentress County, and the Fentress Hope Foundation. Come out and beat the heat and enjoy a great start to the school year!

Philip Hall, Pastor of Pine Haven Baptist Church, announced that most of the activities will be held inside or just behind the church and detailed the schedule of events for the day:

“Beginning at 11:00 a.m. the bouncy house and water slide will open up, as well as the reading stage. At every half hour story time will occur, with community leaders and York Institute Student affiliates reading stories to folks. Also at 11 a.m. the volleyball tournament will begin, and at noon a community picnic will take place and everyone is invited to come and enjoy some good food.”

“Beginning at 2:00 p.m. Lisa Welchel will be speaking inside the sanctuary of the church. At 3:00 p.m. there will be an ice cream party, hosted by the Fentress Hope Foundation, as well as a meet and greet with Ms. Welchel, followed by the backpack distribution, beginning at 3:30. We invite everyone to come out and take part in this event. We invite churches to come out and participate. If your church wants to put up a tent and hand out invitations we encourage folks to do that.”

“This is a great opportunity to fellowship and enjoy your neighbors,” Bro. Hall continued, “there are a lot of activities going on that day, so we are expecting a fairly large crowd. Since our parking lot will be occupied that day, we’re encouraging folks to park across the street. We have obtained permission from Potter’s and the Smiths to park across the street at the old Potter’s Discount building, and we will also have some folks there to help people crossing the road.”

