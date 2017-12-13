Authorities Release Name Of Mobile Home Fire Victim

December 13, 2017

The identity of the victim whose body was found in the rubble of a burned-out mobile home in the Grimsley area on Saturday, December 2 has been identified.

According to a news release by the Tennessee Department of Inv estigation, the victim was identified as Melissa Lynn Robbins-Durham, age 49, whose body was discovered after firemen extinguished the blaze at the structure at 1068 Maynard Lane in the Old Grimsley area.

No information as to the cause of the fire has been released.

During the investigation into the fire, authorities learned that a vehicle that was supposed to be at the residence was missing, and that vehicle was later discovered in Morgan County, being operated by a man identified as Jonathan Smith, 47, who was arrested in Morgan County on drug charges and an outstanding warrant in Scott County.

Authorities did not speculate as to any connection between the missing vehicle and the fire.

The investiation is continuing, and more details will be forthcoming as soon as they are made available.