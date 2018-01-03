Authorities Investigating Death of Pickett Co. Man

January 3, 2018

Officials of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other local and state authorities are investigating the homicide of a Pickett County resident.

Authorities say that Mr. William Rich, age 63, was found dead by family members in his home in Pickett County Saturday afternoon, December 30.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of Mr. Rich’s death.

The incident is being investigated by officials of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Pickett County Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney General’s Office.

Further details will be forthcoming as soon as they are made available by authorities.