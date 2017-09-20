Audit And Jail Inspection Reports Are Among Topics of Commission Meeting

September 20, 2017

The Fentress County Commission met Monday, September 18, took action on a number of items of business in a rather brief but busy session.

With all members present except County Executive Mike Cross, who was in Nashville with Fentress Co. Solid Waste Director Jackie Selby, who was being presented an award, the meeting was called to order by Chairman pro tem Larry Cooper.

Following the presentation of Colors by the Clarkrange JROTC Color Guard, the Pledge to the Flag led by Kim Davidson, and opening prayer by Jeff Green, the first order of business was approval of Notaries, which came on a motion by Jimmy Johnson, seconded by Benny Hughes.

After approval of the minutes from the August 21st and September 1 meetings, First District Commissioner Jimmy Johnson read a proclamation from the Commission in recognition of the Fentress County 11 & Under Cal Ripkin All-Stars, who recently represented Tennessee in the Cal Ripken Nationals – Southeastern Region.

The commission then recognized Sheriff Michael Reagon, who announced that on September 13, 2017, the Fentress County Jail had been inspected by the Tennessee Corrections Institute, that there were no deficiencies found, and the jail has received recertification for 2017-18.

Next, the commission accepted the annual audit report from the Fentress Co. Audit Committee on a motion by Johnson.

They then approved the appointment of Joe Wheeler of Micro Metals to the Fentress County Industrial Development Board, after which they approved a resolution by the Industrial Development Board in support of our local manufacturing companies, and declared the first week of October as Manufacturing Week in Fentress County.

They then passed a resolution to approve the retirement proposal of Drug Dog “Jackel.”

As of September 30, 2017, K-9 officer Jacob Byrd will no longer be working for the Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Department, and because the K-9 and their handler work and train so closely, Sheriff Michael Reagon had recommended that the dog be retired, and adopted by Officer Byrd as a personal dog, and no longer be handled as a working K-9 dog.

This action was approved unanimously by the commission.

The next item of business was consideration of renewal of the Jail Commissary Agreement with Trinity Services Group.

